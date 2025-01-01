



Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the inevitability of China's reunification with Taiwan in his New Year's address on December 31, 2024. He stated, "No one can ever stop China's reunification," framing it as a "trend of the times" and asserting that the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of one family, with unbreakable bonds of kinship.





In his New Year speech, Xi reiterated China's commitment to the "one country, two systems" policy, aimed at maintaining stability and prosperity in regions like Hong Kong and Macao. He also called for enhanced international cooperation and mutual understanding among nations, advocating for a community with a shared future for humanity.





Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said in a post on X, "On New Year's Eve, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his 2025 New Year message via China Media Group and the Internet."





"We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same family. No one can ever sever the bond of kinship between us, and no one can ever stop China's reunification, a trend of the times," Xi Jinping said.





Xi's remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, particularly following the election of pro-independence Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. Over the past year, China has increased military activities near Taiwan, which Taiwanese officials interpret as an attempt to normalize China's military presence in the region. Xi's comments serve as a stern warning to what Beijing perceives as separatist forces both within Taiwan and internationally.





Xi's address reflects a continuation of China's assertive stance regarding Taiwan, reinforcing the narrative that reunification is not only desired but viewed as historically inevitable by the Chinese government.





