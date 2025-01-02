



A Chattogram court in Bangladesh has denied the bail plea of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former leader of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), amidst ongoing legal challenges. The decision was announced by Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam following a 30-minute hearing where both sides presented their arguments.





Chinmoy Krishna Das has been in custody since November 25, 2024, after being arrested on charges of sedition. These charges stem from allegations that he disrespected the national flag during a rally in October. His legal team, composed of 11 lawyers led by Advocate Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, argued for his release, citing concerns over his health and the prolonged duration of his detention. Despite these efforts, the court ruled against granting bail, which has drawn criticism from various quarters, including ISKCON officials who expressed disappointment over the ruling.





The case has sparked significant public interest and concern regarding the treatment of minority communities in Bangladesh. Chinmoy Krishna Das is known for advocating for Hindu rights and has become a prominent figure amidst rising tensions regarding religious freedoms in the country. His arrest has led to protests and calls for justice from both local and international communities, highlighting ongoing issues faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh.





ANI







