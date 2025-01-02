



Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, is visiting India today for a two-day diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. This visit marks the 19th round of Iran-India Political Consultations, taking place in New Delhi from January 2-3, 2025.





The discussions will centre around several critical areas:





Both countries are looking to enhance their economic cooperation, with bilateral trade having reached approximately $17.5 billion in the last fiscal year, despite ongoing sanctions against Iran.





The talks will address regional security concerns, particularly in light of recent tensions in West Asia.





Chabahar Port Development: A significant focus will be on the Chabahar port project, which is pivotal for trade connectivity between India and Afghanistan, as well as countering Pakistan's Gwadar Port influence. A recent agreement allows India to invest in and operate parts of Chabahar's facilities, enhancing its strategic importance.





This meeting comes amid a backdrop of increasing cooperation between Iran and India, which has historical roots and has been formalized through various agreements since 2003. The partnership has particularly flourished in areas such as energy and trade, with both nations also engaging in cultural exchanges and technological collaborations.





Takht-Ravanchi's visit signifies a commitment to deepening ties and addressing mutual concerns through dialogue and cooperation.'





ANI







