



Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his openness to dialogue with the incoming US administration regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In remarks made on January 20, 2025, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States, Putin stated, "We are also open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict," emphasizing the need for a settlement that ensures "lasting peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people".





Putin's comments come at a time when Trump has indicated a strong desire to prioritize ending the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing since Russia's invasion in February 2022. Trump remarked that Putin should "make a deal" to resolve the conflict, suggesting that continued hostilities would lead Russia into "big trouble". He also mentioned his willingness to meet with Putin, recalling their previous summits and expressing hope that they could work towards a resolution.





This development signals a potential shift in diplomatic relations between Russia and the United States, especially with Trump's administration indicating a readiness to engage in negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict.





ANI







