



Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, recently emphasized the strategic importance of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), labelling it as the "crown jewel of India" and asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is "incomplete" without it. Speaking at a rally in Akhnoor, Jammu, Singh condemned Pakistan for its ongoing support of terrorism and urged the dismantling of terror camps operating in PoK.





During his address, he stated that for Pakistan, PoK is merely "foreign territory," while highlighting that the aspirations of the people in Jammu and Kashmir have never aligned with those of Pakistan. He accused Pakistan of exploiting the region for terrorism and reiterated India's commitment to addressing these security challenges. Singh's remarks were partly a response to recent comments by Anwar-ul-Haq, the Prime Minister of PoK, who had made statements regarding India that Singh characterized as part of Pakistan's anti-India agenda.





Singh's statements reflect a broader Indian policy stance that seeks to reclaim PoK as an integral part of its territory, reinforcing national sentiments around sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also announced initiatives aimed at improving medical services for ex-servicemen in remote areas, further emphasizing the government's focus on supporting veterans alongside its security narrative.





ANI








