



Pakistan has strongly rejected recent accusations made by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, labelling them as "baseless" and politically motivated. The remarks from Indian officials suggested that Pakistan is the "epicentre of terrorism" and that the violence in Jammu and Kashmir is orchestrated from within Pakistan.





In response, Pakistan's military, through its Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), criticised these statements as an attempt to divert attention from India's alleged human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).





The ISPR emphasized that such claims are not only unfounded but also reflect a pattern of "extreme duplicity" by India. They argued that instead of focusing on Pakistan, India should address its own documented issues, including state-sponsored violence against minorities and the ongoing repression in IIOJK.





The statement also highlighted that the international community is aware of India's actions, which include hate speech against Muslims and oppressive military tactics against civilians in Kashmir.





Furthermore, Pakistan pointed out a recent incident where an Indian military officer was reportedly caught in Pakistan while allegedly involved in orchestrating terror activities, suggesting that this fact has been ignored by Indian leadership. The Pakistani military called for a more civil approach to international relations, urging India to refrain from making provocative statements that could undermine regional stability.





