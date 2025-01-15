



Defence attaches and military personnel from over 20 nations recently visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi for a significant cultural exchange and dialogue focused on peace, diversity, and harmony. This event underscores the commitment of various nations to engage in discussions that promote mutual understanding and cooperation among military representatives.





The visit included an exploration of the temple's architectural significance and its role in fostering community relations. Participants engaged in dialogues aimed at enhancing international collaboration in areas of peacekeeping and cultural appreciation. The BAPS organization emphasized its mission to promote values of peace and unity through such exchanges, highlighting the importance of understanding diverse cultures in today's global landscape.





This gathering reflects a broader trend of military diplomacy where cultural interactions are leveraged to strengthen ties between countries, fostering a spirit of collaboration amid global challenges.





ANI







