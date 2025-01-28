



US President Donald Trump announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the White House in February 2025. This information came after a "productive" phone call between the two leaders on January 28, 2025, during which they discussed various topics, including enhancing bilateral trade relations and regional security issues.





During a press briefing aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, "I had a long talk with him this morning... He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February." He emphasised the strong relationship between the United States and India and noted that "everything came up" during their conversation, indicating a wide-ranging discussion on multiple topics.





The potential visit is significant as it would mark one of the early foreign leader meetings for Trump following his recent electoral victory. Both leaders have previously enjoyed a cordial relationship, highlighted by their joint public appearances at large rallies in Houston and Ahmedabad in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Modi was also among the first global leaders to congratulate Trump after his election win in November 2024.





The White House's readout of their conversation underscored a commitment to deepening cooperation between the two nations and addressing security concerns in various regions, including the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East. They also discussed India's procurement of American-made security equipment as part of efforts to foster a fair bilateral trading relationship.





