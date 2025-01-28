



India and China have officially agreed to resume direct passenger flights for the first time in nearly five years, marking a significant thaw in their previously strained relations. This decision was announced following a meeting in Beijing between India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on January 27, 2025.





Direct flights between India and mainland China were suspended in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent geopolitical tensions, particularly after a deadly military confrontation at their disputed Himalayan border that resulted in casualties on both sides. Prior to the suspension, around 500 direct flights operated monthly between the two nations.





The agreement to resume flights reflects an ongoing effort to improve diplomatic ties, which have been characterized by high-level meetings and discussions aimed at resolving outstanding issues. Notably, this includes a commitment to enhance communication and cooperation in various sectors, including trade and cultural exchanges.





Key Points From The Agreement





Flight Resumption: Both countries will work on establishing a framework for the resumed flights, with relevant technical authorities set to meet soon.





Cultural Exchanges: There are plans to facilitate pilgrimages to significant religious sites in Tibet, which hold importance for Hinduism and Buddhism.





Improving Relations: The agreement is seen as part of broader efforts to stabilize and rebuild ties after years of tension, including a commitment to address economic differences and enhance mutual trust.





Conclusion





This development is viewed as a positive step towards normalizing relations between India and China, two of the world's most populous nations. The resumption of direct flights is expected to facilitate not only travel but also economic interactions between the two countries, which are key players in regional stability and global affairs.





