



Authorities in Central London conducted controlled explosions on January 8, 2025, following the discovery of a suspicious vehicle in the busy Regent Street area. The incident prompted the evacuation of one of London's most popular shopping districts, leading to significant road closures and a heavy police presence.





The evacuation began around 2:30 PM local time after a black Audi A4 was found parked with broken windows on New Burlington Street, raising suspicions of a potential bomb threat.





Westminster Police carried out several controlled detonations as a precautionary measure. Videos shared on social media depicted panic among shoppers, with many fleeing the area as explosions were heard.





After thorough investigation, authorities confirmed that the vehicle was non-suspicious, and the situation was fully resolved by the evening. The police stated that all necessary precautions had been taken to ensure public safety during the incident.





The incident caused considerable disruption in the area, affecting local traffic and public transport services. Shoppers were urged to vacate the vicinity while police conducted their investigation, which resulted in heavy congestion as roads were blocked off.





Local authorities have since reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat related to this event, and normal activities in Regent Street are expected to resume shortly.





ANI







