



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has recently emphasized the importance of international collaboration in the aerospace and defence sectors. During an ambassadors' roundtable held in New Delhi on January 10, 2025, he invited friendly countries to establish joint ventures in India, positioning the nation as a significant player in the global defence ecosystem. This event precedes the Aero India 2025 exhibition scheduled for February 10-14, which aims to foster partnerships and showcase advancements in aerospace and defence technology.





Singh stressed the need for "enhanced cohesiveness" among like-minded nations to address current global security challenges. He articulated that collective efforts are essential for achieving peace and prosperity, particularly in a world facing multiple conflicts.





He highlighted India's extensive defence industrial ecosystem, which has become an attractive destination for foreign investment. The minister noted that India's commitment to self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in defence is paving the way for significant opportunities for international companies.





The upcoming Aero India event will serve as a platform for industry leaders to connect and explore new avenues for collaboration. Singh mentioned that this biennial event would feature various activities, including air shows and exhibitions, aimed at promoting partnerships between Indian and foreign firms.





Singh pointed out that recent reforms in India's defence sector are designed to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities and encourage foreign participation. He emphasized that these initiatives are crucial for advancing India's strategic interests and enhancing its technological capabilities.





Rajnath Singh's invitation to friendly nations reflects India's proactive approach to strengthening its aerospace and defence sectors through international collaboration, aiming to create a robust and self-reliant defence ecosystem.





