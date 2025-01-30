



Bharat Shakti Exercise: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently observed the "Bharat Shakti" exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan, which highlighted India's indigenous defence capabilities through a tri-services live fire demonstration. The event showcased various indigenously manufactured equipment, including the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and T90 tanks, emphasizing India's self-reliance in defence amidst a backdrop of strategic operational readiness against potential threats.





Know Your Army Event: The "Know Your Army" event aims to bridge the gap between civilians and the armed forces, showcasing advanced military equipment and technology. Visitors can engage with displays featuring artillery, small arms, and operational tools, as well as participate in thrilling demonstrations like drone operations and motorcycle stunts. This initiative also serves to inspire youth to consider careers in the armed forces.





Integration of Indigenous Technologies: The Indian Army has been actively integrating indigenous technologies in training exercises aligned with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Recent exercises have tested new technologies from over 40 industry partners, including drones for precision strikes and secure communication systems. This effort is part of a broader strategy to modernize the armed forces and enhance their operational capabilities.





Aero India 2025: Scheduled for February 1014, 2025, Aero India will further showcase India's commitment to becoming a hub for defence manufacturing. The event will feature an India Pavilion dedicated to promoting indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities as part of the Make-In-India initiative.





These initiatives collectively demonstrate India's focus on enhancing its defence capabilities through domestic innovation and technology integration.





Agencies







