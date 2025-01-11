



Bangladesh is actively negotiating with Turkey to acquire 26 Tulpar light tanks as part of its military modernization efforts. This initiative follows the recent deployment of Turkish-made drones along its border with India, signalling a shift in regional defence dynamics.





Details of the Tank Acquisition





Negotiation Partner: The talks are with Otokar Otomotiv Ve Savunma Sanayi A.S., a prominent Turkish defence manufacturer.





Expected Delivery: Deliveries of the tanks are anticipated to begin in 2025.





Tank Specifications: The Tulpar tank is designed for versatility and is suitable for Bangladesh's varied terrain, particularly effective in soft and marshy environments typical of the region.





Key Features of TULPAR





The TULPAR is a versatile modular tracked armoured vehicle developed by the Turkish company Otokar. It is designed to meet a range of operational requirements, making it suitable for various military roles





The TULPAR can be configured as a light tank, infantry fighting vehicle, troop carrier, reconnaissance vehicle, command and control vehicle, air defence platform, ambulance, and mortar carrier.





Weight Range: It has a gross vehicle weight that varies from 28,000 to 45,000 kg, allowing for adaptability in different roles





Mobility: Engine Power: The vehicle is powered by a turbocharged diesel engine with outputs ranging from 700 to 1,100 horsepower. Some configurations feature an 810-horsepower engine.





Speed And Range: The TULPAR can reach speeds of up to 70 km/h on paved roads and has an operational range of approximately 600 km without refuelling.





Armament: Weapon Systems: The TULPAR can be fitted with various armaments including a 105mm or 120mm main gun (depending on the variant), along with a coaxial 7.62mm machine gun. It also allows for the integration of unmanned weapon systems.





The decision to pursue these tanks comes amid heightened tensions with India, particularly after Bangladesh's recent acquisition of drones from Turkey. Analysts suggest that this military enhancement could be interpreted as a strategic move by Bangladesh to bolster its defence capabilities against perceived threats from India, while also strengthening ties with Turkey and Pakistan, both of which have been expanding their military cooperation in South Asia.





The growing defence relationship between Bangladesh and Turkey raises concerns for India, as it may alter the regional security balance. This development reflects Bangladesh's intent to diversify its military partnerships beyond traditional allies, potentially challenging India's influence in the region.





