



A Sri Lankan Navy sailor died during an operation against Indian fishing boats in the early hours of January 28, 2025. The incident occurred when the Sri Lankan Navy attempted to seize a group of Indian fishermen who were allegedly fishing illegally in Sri Lankan waters near Neduntheevu. According to reports, the sailor suffered critical injuries during the confrontation, which was described as chaotic, with claims that the Indian trawler engaged in "aggressive maneuvers" to resist seizure.





The Indian fishermen, ten in total and hailing from Tamil Nadu, were reportedly apprehended after their trawler was intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy. They were taken to Kankesanthurai Harbour for legal proceedings. The Sri Lankan authorities maintain that the Indian vessel was well within their territorial waters at the time of the incident, while the fishermen assert they were returning to Indian waters when they were approached by the Navy.





This incident is part of a broader context of tensions between Sri Lankan and Indian fishermen, particularly in the Palk Strait, where illegal fishing and boundary disputes frequently lead to confrontations. The Sri Lankan Navy has intensified its operations against what it describes as illegal poaching by Indian fishermen, having arrested over 200 this year alone.





In response to these ongoing issues, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister has urged the Indian government to intervene and secure the release of detained fishermen, highlighting the growing insecurity among local fishing communities due to frequent arrests.





Agencies







