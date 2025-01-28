



India has formally lodged a strong protest against the Sri Lankan Navy following an incident that occurred on January 28, 2025, where the Navy opened fire during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen near Delft Island. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi to express its concerns regarding the incident, which resulted in two fishermen sustaining serious injuries and three others suffering minor injuries.





The MEA's statement emphasized that the use of force in such situations is unacceptable and reiterated the importance of treating issues related to fishermen with humanity, considering their livelihoods. The Indian government has consistently called for adherence to existing agreements between India and Sri Lanka regarding fishing rights and the treatment of fishermen.





Indian consulate officials have visited the injured fishermen at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital to provide assistance and ensure their welfare. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy over disputed fishing rights in the Palk Strait, which has led to recurring diplomatic interventions from both nations.





ANI



