25 Major Defence Tech Start-Ups Spearheading ‘Make In India’ Drive In The Defence Sector
The Indian defence sector is witnessing a surge in innovation and self-reliance through a new wave of start-ups that are contributing significantly to the 'Make in India' initiative. This movement aims to reduce the country's reliance on imported defence technology and enhance indigenous capabilities. Here are 16 notable defence tech start-ups that are playing a crucial role in this transformation:
List of Start-ups
1. Aero360
Focus: Drones for reconnaissance, surveillance, and delivery in military operations.
2. AGNIT Semiconductors
Founded: 2017
Headquarters: Bangalore
Specialization: Next-generation wireless transmitters for defence applications using GaN technology.
3. Big Bang Boom
Funding: Raised $30 million in September 2024, focusing on innovative defence solutions.
5. IdeaForge Technology
Specialisation: Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used for border security and military operations.
6. NRT
Focus: Advanced robotics and automation solutions for defence applications.
7. Optimised Electrotech
Specialization: Innovative technologies for modern battlefield demands.
8. Tonbo Imaging
Innovation: High-resolution imaging systems for surveillance and targeting.
9. Zen Technologies
Specialization: Simulation, training, and anti-drone technology to enhance military capabilities.
10. Aarav Unmanned Systems
Focus: Drone-based solutions for various applications including defence.
11. Swaasa Technologies
Specialization: Advanced communication systems for military use.
12. Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) Start-ups
Various start-ups supported under the iDEX initiative focusing on indigenous technology development.
13. High Energy Batteries (India) Limited
Engaged in manufacturing batteries for defence applications.
14. Constelli
Founded In: 2017
Headquarters: Hyderabad
Constelli specialises in developing digital signal processing solutions for the defence sector.
The defence-focused start-ups offers products including a drone-based telemetry receiver (for acquiring critical data from remote areas), a range of electronic warfare testing tools (to simulate realistic operational scenarios), and a radar target echo simulator, among others.
16. Mahindra Defence Systems
Offers a wide range of defence products including armoured vehicles and naval systems.
17. EyeROV
Founded In: 2016
Headquarters: Kochi, India
EyeROV develops underwater drones (ROVs) used for naval inspections, mine detection, and underwater surveillance.
Its remote-operated vehicles provide real-time underwater intelligence, aiding the operator in maritime operations and underwater inspections. It is currently used by DRDO and Indian coast guards.
The marine robotics deep-tech start-ups in August 2024 secured INR 10 Cr (around $1.2 Mn) in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.
18. Flying Wedge
Founded In: 2022
Headquarters: Bangalore
The company focuses on developing precision-guided munitions and autonomous weapon systems for defence forces.
Flying Wedge’s tech aims to improve targeting accuracy and reduce collateral damage during military operations, with particular use in air defence and counter-terrorism.
The company became the first private firm in India to secure a DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) certification for its indigenous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.
19. Garuda Aerospace
Founded In: 2015
Headquarters: Chennai
Garuda Aerospace specialises in multi-purpose drone solutions, including military applications like aerial surveillance and border security.
Its drones can be used for real-time reconnaissance and logistics support during defence operations.
The start-ups began its global expansion with Sri Lanka. It further plans to expand into a minimum of 50 countries over the next few years, allocating approximately $10 Mn for international growth.
20. ideaForge
Founded In: 2007
Headquarters: Mumbai
IdeaForgeIdeaForge Datalabs_in-article-icon is a pioneer in UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) technology, focusing on designing high-performance drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence missions.
The company collaborates with armed forces and paramilitary, providing tactical drones equipped with advanced payloads for border surveillance and counter-insurgency operations.
21. Jeh Aerospace
Founded In: 2022
Headquarters: Hyderabad
Jeh is an aerospace and defence manufacturing start-ups that develops aerostructures and aero-engine components.
It has carved a niche in build-to-print assemblies, with expertise in high-precision drilling, coldworking processes and wire harness assembly.
Jeh also offers additional services, including painting, anodising and non-destructive testing (NDT).
22. NewSpace
Founded In: 2015
Headquarters: Bangalore
As a specialist in aerial systems, NewSpace offers solutions like UAV swarms and advanced aerial drones for defence purposes.
NewSpace’s core technology focuses on enhancing situational awareness and providing operational versatility for tactical missions and battlefield intelligence.
23. Optimized Electrotech
Founded In: 2017
Headquarters: Ahmedabad
Optimised Electrotech develops electro-optic solutions for surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition.
These imaging systems can be used by the armed forces for border monitoring and strategic intelligence, supporting missions with advanced night vision and thermal imaging capabilities.
The start-ups claims it infuses AI into surveillance, and that its indigenously designed-and-developed surveillance platforms allow governments, defence services, paramilitary forces, and mining corporations to respond to threats such as unauthorised drone attacks.
24. Sagar Defence Engineering
Founded In: 2015
Headquarters: Mumbai
Sagar Defence Engineering develops unmanned surface and underwater vehicles for naval defence applications.
The Start-Ups platforms are used for autonomous patrolling, mine detection, and anti-submarine warfare. The company collaborates with the Indian Navy to bolster maritime security.
Additionally, Sagar Defence has partnered with India’s DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) to develop the country’s first underwater-launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).
25. Tardid Technologies
Founded In: 2016
Headquarters: Bangalore
Tardid uses AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance in defence applications, particularly for naval vessels and military machinery.
The technology helps prevent equipment failure by predicting faults, thus enhancing mission readiness and reducing maintenance costs.
In 2023, the company announced the development of the Brainbox Smart Ship Operations (SSO) unmanned surface vehicle (USV) for the Indian Navy.
This USV has capabilities for coastal surveillance, featuring advanced sensors and AI to autonomously navigate and perform missions without human intervention.
Impact on The Defence Sector
These start-ups are not only enhancing India's defence capabilities but also contributing to economic growth by creating jobs and attracting investment in high-tech sectors. The government's initiatives like the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Technology Development Fund (TDF) are pivotal in fostering this ecosystem by providing grants and collaboration opportunities to these emerging companies.
As India aims for greater self-reliance in its defence capabilities, these start-ups represent a significant shift towards indigenization and innovation within the sector, potentially positioning India as a global hub for defence technology.
