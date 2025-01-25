



The Indian defence sector is witnessing a surge in innovation and self-reliance through a new wave of start-ups that are contributing significantly to the 'Make in India' initiative. This movement aims to reduce the country's reliance on imported defence technology and enhance indigenous capabilities. Here are 16 notable defence tech start-ups that are playing a crucial role in this transformation:





List of Start-ups





1. Aero360





Focus: Drones for reconnaissance, surveillance, and delivery in military operations.





2. AGNIT Semiconductors





Founded: 2017

Headquarters: Bangalore





Specialization: Next-generation wireless transmitters for defence applications using GaN technology.





3. Big Bang Boom





Funding: Raised $30 million in September 2024, focusing on innovative defence solutions.





6. NRT





Focus: Advanced robotics and automation solutions for defence applications.





7. Optimised Electrotech





Specialization: Innovative technologies for modern battlefield demands.





8. Tonbo Imaging





Innovation: High-resolution imaging systems for surveillance and targeting.





9. Zen Technologies





Specialization: Simulation, training, and anti-drone technology to enhance military capabilities.





10. Aarav Unmanned Systems





Focus: Drone-based solutions for various applications including defence.





11. Swaasa Technologies





Specialization: Advanced communication systems for military use.





12. Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) Start-ups





Various start-ups supported under the iDEX initiative focusing on indigenous technology development.





13. High Energy Batteries (India) Limited





Engaged in manufacturing batteries for defence applications.





14. Constelli

Founded In: 2017

Headquarters: Hyderabad





Constelli specialises in developing digital signal processing solutions for the defence sector.





The defence-focused start-ups offers products including a drone-based telemetry receiver (for acquiring critical data from remote areas), a range of electronic warfare testing tools (to simulate realistic operational scenarios), and a radar target echo simulator, among others.





16. Mahindra Defence Systems





Offers a wide range of defence products including armoured vehicles and naval systems.





17. EyeROV

Founded In: 2016

Headquarters: Kochi, India





EyeROV develops underwater drones (ROVs) used for naval inspections, mine detection, and underwater surveillance.





Its remote-operated vehicles provide real-time underwater intelligence, aiding the operator in maritime operations and underwater inspections. It is currently used by DRDO and Indian coast guards.





The marine robotics deep-tech start-ups in August 2024 secured INR 10 Cr (around $1.2 Mn) in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.





18. Flying Wedge

Founded In: 2022

Headquarters: Bangalore





The company focuses on developing precision-guided munitions and autonomous weapon systems for defence forces.





Flying Wedge’s tech aims to improve targeting accuracy and reduce collateral damage during military operations, with particular use in air defence and counter-terrorism.





The company became the first private firm in India to secure a DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) certification for its indigenous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.





19. Garuda Aerospace

Founded In: 2015

Headquarters: Chennai





Garuda Aerospace specialises in multi-purpose drone solutions, including military applications like aerial surveillance and border security.





Its drones can be used for real-time reconnaissance and logistics support during defence operations.





The start-ups began its global expansion with Sri Lanka. It further plans to expand into a minimum of 50 countries over the next few years, allocating approximately $10 Mn for international growth.





20. ideaForge

Founded In: 2007

Headquarters: Mumbai





IdeaForgeIdeaForge Datalabs_in-article-icon is a pioneer in UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) technology, focusing on designing high-performance drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence missions.





The company collaborates with armed forces and paramilitary, providing tactical drones equipped with advanced payloads for border surveillance and counter-insurgency operations.





21. Jeh Aerospace

Founded In: 2022

Headquarters: Hyderabad





Jeh is an aerospace and defence manufacturing start-ups that develops aerostructures and aero-engine components.





It has carved a niche in build-to-print assemblies, with expertise in high-precision drilling, coldworking processes and wire harness assembly.





Jeh also offers additional services, including painting, anodising and non-destructive testing (NDT).





22. NewSpace

Founded In: 2015

Headquarters: Bangalore





As a specialist in aerial systems, NewSpace offers solutions like UAV swarms and advanced aerial drones for defence purposes.





NewSpace’s core technology focuses on enhancing situational awareness and providing operational versatility for tactical missions and battlefield intelligence.





23. Optimized Electrotech

Founded In: 2017

Headquarters: Ahmedabad





Optimised Electrotech develops electro-optic solutions for surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition.





These imaging systems can be used by the armed forces for border monitoring and strategic intelligence, supporting missions with advanced night vision and thermal imaging capabilities.





The start-ups claims it infuses AI into surveillance, and that its indigenously designed-and-developed surveillance platforms allow governments, defence services, paramilitary forces, and mining corporations to respond to threats such as unauthorised drone attacks.





24. Sagar Defence Engineering

Founded In: 2015

Headquarters: Mumbai





Sagar Defence Engineering develops unmanned surface and underwater vehicles for naval defence applications.





The Start-Ups platforms are used for autonomous patrolling, mine detection, and anti-submarine warfare. The company collaborates with the Indian Navy to bolster maritime security.





Additionally, Sagar Defence has partnered with India’s DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) to develop the country’s first underwater-launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).





25. Tardid Technologies

Founded In: 2016

Headquarters: Bangalore





Tardid uses AI and machine learning for predictive maintenance in defence applications, particularly for naval vessels and military machinery.





The technology helps prevent equipment failure by predicting faults, thus enhancing mission readiness and reducing maintenance costs.





In 2023, the company announced the development of the Brainbox Smart Ship Operations (SSO) unmanned surface vehicle (USV) for the Indian Navy.





This USV has capabilities for coastal surveillance, featuring advanced sensors and AI to autonomously navigate and perform missions without human intervention.





Impact on The Defence Sector





These start-ups are not only enhancing India's defence capabilities but also contributing to economic growth by creating jobs and attracting investment in high-tech sectors. The government's initiatives like the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Technology Development Fund (TDF) are pivotal in fostering this ecosystem by providing grants and collaboration opportunities to these emerging companies.





As India aims for greater self-reliance in its defence capabilities, these start-ups represent a significant shift towards indigenization and innovation within the sector, potentially positioning India as a global hub for defence technology.





