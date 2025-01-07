



ISRO has achieved a significant milestone in space agriculture by successfully germinating cowpea seeds aboard the PSLV-C60 as part of its CROPS (Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies) experiment. This experiment, which took place in a controlled environment under microgravity conditions, allowed the cowpea seeds to sprout their first leaves within just four days of germination.





ISRO shared a time lapse video showcasing the growth of these seedlings, highlighting how they adapted to the unique challenges of microgravity. The video illustrates the process of leaves emerging in space, marking a ground breaking achievement in understanding plant growth beyond Earth.









Eight cowpea seeds were monitored using a fully automated system that tracked various parameters such as temperature, humidity, and soil moisture. This setup is crucial for future long-duration space missions, as it provides insights into how plants can support human life by producing food and regenerating air and water in extra-terrestrial environments.





The success of this experiment not only demonstrates ISRO's capabilities in growing plants in space but also paves the way for sustainable human presence on long-duration missions, essential for future explorations beyond low Earth orbit.





This achievement reflects ISRO's ongoing commitment to advancing space science and technology, particularly in the field of astrobotany, which is vital for sustaining life during extended space travel.





Agencies







