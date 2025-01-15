



On January 15, 2025, India celebrates the 77th Army Day, a significant occasion that honours the bravery and sacrifices of its soldiers. This day commemorates the historic transition of command in 1949 when General K.M. Cariappa became the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, marking a pivotal moment in India's military sovereignty.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended heartfelt greetings to the Indian Army, emphasizing its role as "a symbol of pride and trust for every Indian." He acknowledged the unwavering courage, valour, and selfless service of the army personnel, highlighting their contributions not only in safeguarding national borders but also in disaster management and humanitarian efforts. Singh's message reflects a deep appreciation for the army's commitment to national security and its integral role in maintaining peace within the country.





This year's theme for Army Day is "Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena" (Capable India, Empowered Army), which underscores the Indian Army's dedication to enhancing national strength and defence capabilities. The celebrations will feature a parade in Pune, showcasing advanced military technologies and cultural performances that highlight India's rich heritage.





As the nation commemorates this day, it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers and inspires a collective sense of patriotism among citizens.





