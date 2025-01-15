



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday warned Pakistan to dismantle its terror infrastructure or face serious consequences. He also said PoK is the crown jewel of India and Jammu and Kashmir is incomplete without PoK.





Speaking at the Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrations in Akhnoor, Singh said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed drastically after Article 370 abrogation, and this truth must be accepted.





He described the Veterans’ Day celebrations at Akhnoor as a testament to the fact that Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India.





He also reasserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s unwavering resolve to bridge the Dil Ki Doori between J&K and the rest of the country.





Referring to 1965 Indo-Pak war, Singh said, “2025 is the diamond jubilee year of 1965 Indo-Pak war, and India’s victory was the result of valour & sacrifice of the armed forces. Pakistan has lost every war it fought with India, whether it was the attack in 1948, the war of 1965, the war of 1971 or the Kargil war of 1999”.





Accusing Pakistan of promoting illegal infiltration and terrorism since 1965, the DM said Pakistan has tried to influence the local population in J&K. “But the people here have always rejected their intentions”.





“Pakistan still resorts to terrorism. Even today, over 80% of terrorists who come to India are from there. The terrorism would have ended in 1965 only, had the then government not turned the strategic advantages gained on the battlefield into disadvantages,” he said.





Describing PoK as the crown jewel of India, Singh said PoK is nothing more than a foreign territory to Pakistan.





“J&K is incomplete without PoK. The people living there are being deprived of a dignified life. Efforts are being made by Pakistan to mislead and provoke them against India in the name of religion,” he said.





The DM said PoK’s land is being used for terrorism.





“Training camps for terrorists are running and launch pads have been built in the areas adjacent to the border. The Indian government is well aware of the situation. Pakistan will have to put an end to its nefarious designs,” he warned.





Criticising Pakistan’s persistent support for terrorism, Singh said, “Pakistan has always made every effort to destabilise India. Despite international pressure, it has never abandoned its policy of supporting terrorism. The terrorists infiltrating Jammu and Kashmir come from Pakistan”.





At the event, the Defence Minister announced that doorstep delivery of medical facilities through mobile medical units will be provided to ex-servicemen and their families in remote areas across the country.





“The government has taken several steps to support ex-servicemen and their families. While I do not claim that all measures are sufficient, one significant initiative this year is the introduction of mobile medical units for veterans and their families in remote areas,” he said.





On the occasion, Singh hoisted a 108-feet high National Flag and inaugurated ‘Akhnoor Heritage Museum’.





The museum is a tribute to the rich history and culture of the region. Located on NH-144A connecting Jammu to Poonch, the museum showcases the rich history and legacy of the region.





Certain mobility equipment in terms of motorised wheelchairs, tri scooters, scooters and auto rickshaws were handed over to the ex-servicemen on the occasion. Over 40 stalls/help desks of various Records Offices, Defence & Government Welfare Organisations, Banks & Employment Agencies were established at the venue for in-situ grievance redressal and awareness.





J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and General Officer Commanding-in-chief M V Suchindra Kumar were prominent among those who attended the event organised by the Army at Tanda Artillery Brigade in the Akhnoor sector near Jammu to celebrate the ninth Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrations.





