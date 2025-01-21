



Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has expressed optimism regarding the potential increase in energy imports from the United States, following remarks made by President Donald Trump about expanding oil and gas production.





During a recent event, Puri stated, "If you were to ask me whether more American energy is going to come onto the market, my answer is yes". He highlighted that India's oil suppliers have increased from 27 to 39, indicating a growing market for energy imports.





Puri emphasized that the Indian government is "watching very carefully" the announcements from the new U.S. administration, particularly regarding energy policies.





He noted that there is no shortage of oil globally and that prices may react to the increased availability of oil from various sources, including the U.S., Brazil, and Canada.





Additionally, he mentioned that discussions are ongoing about enhancing ethanol blending in India, which aligns with the country's broader energy strategy.





Overall, Puri's comments reflect a proactive stance on strengthening energy ties between India and the U.S., amid Trump's plans to leverage American energy resources for economic growth.





