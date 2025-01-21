



Türkiye and Pakistan have officially established a joint factory for the production of the KAAN fighter jet, marking a significant milestone in their defence cooperation. This initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing military capabilities and fostering technological collaboration between the two nations.





The joint factory will focus on producing the KAAN, a fifth-generation stealth fighter developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI). This aircraft is designed to replace Türkiye's aging fleet of F-16s and is equipped with advanced technologies such as automatic target recognition and electronic warfare capabilities.





The establishment of this factory signifies deepening military ties between Türkiye and Pakistan. Both countries have been engaged in discussions to enhance defence collaborations, which include not only fighter jets but also potential joint development of helicopters and other defence technologies.





The KAAN project aims to bolster Pakistan's aerial capabilities, providing a modern alternative to its existing aircraft. The facility is expected to produce variants tailored for the Pakistani Air Force, contributing to both nations' defence independence.





This partnership could shift the balance of military power in South Asia, particularly as Pakistan seeks to modernize its air force amid regional tensions. Additionally, it reflects Türkiye's ambition to become a key player in the global defence market by exporting advanced military technology.





The agreement for this joint venture was reportedly finalized during the 8th Pak-Turk Industrial Expo, attended by representatives from numerous defence institutions from both countries, highlighting the collaborative spirit driving this initiative.





