



The United States is taking significant steps to remove long-standing regulations that have hindered civil nuclear cooperation between Indian firms and American companies. This announcement was made by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during his recent visit to India, marking a pivotal moment in the U.S.-India strategic partnership.





Sullivan highlighted that the vision for civil nuclear cooperation, initiated nearly 20 years ago by former President George W. Bush and then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has not been fully realized. He emphasized that it is now time to advance this partnership.





The U.S. government is finalizing steps to eliminate barriers that have prevented collaboration between leading Indian nuclear entities and U.S. companies. This includes the delisting of certain Indian organizations previously restricted under U.S. regulations, which will allow for deeper cooperation in nuclear technology and energy sectors.





Sullivan described this move as a chance to "turn the page" on past frictions and create new opportunities for collaboration in clean energy technologies, particularly as both nations work towards enhancing their technological capabilities in fields like artificial intelligence and energy innovation.





The formal paperwork for these regulatory changes is expected to be completed soon. Sullivan expressed optimism about strengthening technological cooperation between the two countries in the coming years, reinforcing their commitment to peaceful nuclear collaboration.





ANI







