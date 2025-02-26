



Following the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, last year, there are indications that Sino-Indian ties are set for a reboot. The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, marked a significant step towards improving relations between the two nations. This development came after India and China agreed to complete the military disengagement process in eastern Ladakh, resolving long-standing border tensions that had strained relations since 2020.





Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong emphasised that the consensus reached by Modi and Xi is crucial for bringing the bilateral relationship back on track. He highlighted the importance of respecting each other's core interests, enhancing strategic mutual trust, and ensuring peace in border areas.





The envoy also noted that recent high-level engagements, including visits by India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to China, have led to common understandings on boundary issues and practical cooperation.





The reboot of China-India ties is seen as a positive development, not just for the two countries but also for the international community. Both nations recognize the importance of their relationship in promoting stability and cooperation globally.





However, India remains cautious, emphasizing the need to restore mutual trust and maintain peace along the borders. As China prepares to host the SCO summit later this year, there are expectations of further engagement and cooperation between the two nations.





TOI News







