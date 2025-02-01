



SuperOps, an AI-focused Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) company, has successfully raised $25 million in a Series C funding round. This investment was led by March Capital, with participation from existing investors Addition and Z47, bringing the company's total funding to $54.4 million.





The newly acquired funds will be directed towards enhancing AI research and development, scaling offerings for mid-market and enterprise managed service providers (MSPs), and expanding SuperOps' global reach. The company aims to leverage its innovative technologies to address the increasing complexities faced by IT teams, especially in the context of remote work and cybersecurity challenges.





In conjunction with this funding round, SuperOps has introduced an Endpoint Management tool, designed to improve IT team productivity by enabling them to manage resources more efficiently. The company has also been focusing on its AI-driven companion, Monica, which aims to enhance operational efficiency through personalized insights and automation.





SuperOps has experienced significant growth over the past year, tripling its customer base and expanding its services to 104 countries. The startup is now looking to penetrate larger markets beyond its traditional customer base, particularly in non-English speaking regions such as the Middle East and Europe.





Co-founder and CEO Arvind Parthiban emphasized the need for scalable AI solutions tailored for a global audience, stating that the company is committed to innovating continuously to meet diverse market needs.





