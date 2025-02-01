



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have announced a collaboration for microgravity research as part of the upcoming Axiom-4 mission. This mission is particularly significant as it will mark India's first crewed mission to the International Space Station (ISS), with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla serving as the pilot.





ISRO and ESA have entered into an agreement that focuses on astronaut training, mission implementation, and conducting research experiments in microgravity. This partnership aims to facilitate joint scientific endeavours during the Axiom-4 mission, which is set to launch no earlier than autumn 2025.





Several microgravity experiments have been shortlisted for implementation during the mission. These include studies on the growth responses of cyanobacteria in microgravity and the impact of microgravity on food crop seeds. Currently, these experiments are undergoing evaluation to ensure safety in human spaceflight operations.





The collaboration is expected to enhance research opportunities in various fields, including human health, physical sciences, material sciences, and biotechnology. It aligns with ISRO's broader goals under its Human Space Program and the Gaganyaan initiative, which aims to support the Indian scientific community through international partnerships.





The Axiom-4 mission will be commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, alongside Shubhanshu Shukla from ISRO, and two mission specialists from ESA—Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. The crew will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, engaging in scientific research and outreach activities.





The mission is planned to launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It represents a significant step in international cooperation for human spaceflight and aims to pave the way for future missions involving both ISRO and ESA.





This collaboration not only underscores the growing partnership between India and Europe in space exploration but also highlights the increasing role of private missions in advancing scientific research in microgravity environments.





Agencies







