



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has embarked on a five-day official visit to France from February 24 to February 27, 2025. This trip aims to enhance bilateral military cooperation between India and France.





General Dwivedi is scheduled to engage in discussions with his French counterpart, focusing on strengthening defence ties.





Exploration of Defence Industries: The Army Chief will also explore opportunities for collaboration with various French defence industries.





As part of the visit, General Dwivedi will pay respects at memorials dedicated to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I, including laying a wreath at the Neuve-Chapelle Memorial and the Indian Memorial at Villers-Guislain.





