



Avantel Limited has secured a significant contract from NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The contract, valued at ₹43.25 Crores, involves the supply, installation, and commissioning of devices for Xponders. This announcement led to a notable increase in Avantel's stock price, rising by 8.73% to ₹116.40 following the news on February 20, 2025.





In addition to this contract, Avantel has also received a Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC) worth ₹5.81 Crores for the maintenance of Wind Profiler Radar systems at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This contract is scheduled for execution until January 2030.





Avantel specialises in various high-tech solutions including satellite communications, HF communications, and radar systems, catering primarily to defence and aerospace sectors. The company is actively expanding its portfolio with new developments in software-defined radios and other advanced communication technologies.





Agencies







