



Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently visited the French Army's 3rd Division at Fort Ganteaume in Marseille as part of his four-day official visit to France. The visit aimed to strengthen military collaboration between India and France, exploring new avenues of cooperation and enhancing strategic partnerships between the two nations' armed forces.





During his visit to Marseille, General Dwivedi was briefed on the mission and role of the 3rd Division, the bilateral Exercise SHAKTI, India-France training cooperation, and the French Army's modernisation program known as the Scorpion programme.





Exercise SHAKTI is a significant biennial military drill between India and France, focusing on counter-terror operations, joint command and surveillance, and the use of drones and anti-drone technology.





The discussions on Exercise SHAKTI are expected to expand its scope in future editions, emphasising deeper collaboration in joint combat strategies and tech-driven warfare.





General Dwivedi also visited Carpiagne to witness a dynamic demonstration of the Scorpion Division's capabilities, which included live firing exercises and high-tech battlefield simulations.





The Scorpion programme is a key modernisation effort by the French Army, designed to enhance mobility, real-time battlefield intelligence, and firepower—elements that India is keen to integrate into its own military doctrine.





Prior to his visit to Marseille, General Dwivedi met with senior French military officials in Paris, including General Pierre Schill, to foster stronger military ties and discuss advancements in AI, cyber warfare, and autonomous systems.





His visit concluded with a tribute to Indian soldiers at the Neuve Chapelle Indian War Memorial and a talk at the École de Guerre, focusing on modern warfare and India's strategic vision.





ANI







