France's Naval Group Criticises German TKMS’s Transfer of Tech Plans, Says ‘Creating Competitors’
France's Naval Group has publicly criticised Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for transferring advanced submarine technology to countries like Turkey and South Korea, which Naval Group believes has inadvertently created new competitors in the global submarine export market. This criticism highlights a rift in Europe's defence industry, where companies balance collaboration, competition, and national interests.
Naval Group's head of strategy, Guillaume Rochard, criticised TKMS for making significant technology transfers to Turkey and South Korea. These transfers have enabled both countries to develop their own submarine-building capabilities and enter the export market.
Turkey: TKMS supplied Turkey with six submarines featuring air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems based on its HDW fuel cell technology. This collaboration led to the development of Turkey's Reis-class submarines, with the first boat entering service in August 2024. Turkey has now begun constructing its first fully indigenous submarine, leveraging expertise gained from the partnership.
South Korea: TKMS provided the design and key components for South Korea's Class 214 submarines. South Korea has since developed its own submarine-building prowess and exports its KSS-III submarines, which owe part of their technological lineage to the TKMS collaboration.
The rise of Turkey and South Korea as submarine exporters challenges Europe's traditional dominance in the market. This shift could lead to European vendors facing increased competition, particularly in regions like Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Response From TKMS: ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems denied careless sharing of submarine technology, stating that it sets the benchmark for responsible technology transfer and complies with export control regulations.
The disagreement between Naval Group and TKMS reflects divergent philosophies within Europe's defence industry. While Naval Group prioritizes retaining technological sovereignty and limiting transfers, TKMS emphasizes compliance with export regulations while expanding its global presence. This divergence could hinder a unified European response to rising global competitors in the submarine market.
TKMS In India
Meanwhile, in India, TKMS has been in discussions for a multi-billion-dollar deal to build six submarines in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) for the Indian Navy.
The current collaboration between ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) for building six advanced conventional submarines for the Indian Navy is part of a broader strategic initiative to enhance India's maritime capabilities and position it as a global hub for submarine and warship construction. This project, known as Project 75I, aims to equip the Indian Navy with submarines featuring air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology, allowing them to stay submerged for extended periods, thereby enhancing stealth and operational effectiveness.
TKMS has a long-standing relationship with India, dating back to the 1980s when it was involved in building four submarines for the Indian Navy. However, this earlier collaboration was marred by a bribery scandal in 1987 involving its subsidiary Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft (HDW), which led to HDW being blacklisted. Despite this, four submarines were eventually built and procured by India, but the transfer of technology (ToT) did not occur as planned.
The current project involves a partnership between TKMS and MDL, with TKMS providing the design and engineering expertise, while MDL will build the submarines in India. The project includes significant technology transfer, which is crucial for enhancing India's indigenous capabilities in submarine construction. The Indian government has emphasized the importance of adhering to the objectives of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, focusing on self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
The project is estimated to cost around $5.2 billion to $8.2 billion, with the first submarine expected to enter service about seven years after the contract is signed. The submarines will feature advanced capabilities such as AIP technology, allowing them to stay underwater for up to two weeks, enhancing their stealth and operational effectiveness.
ThePrint News
No comments:
Post a Comment