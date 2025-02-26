



France's Naval Group has publicly criticised Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for transferring advanced submarine technology to countries like Turkey and South Korea, which Naval Group believes has inadvertently created new competitors in the global submarine export market. This criticism highlights a rift in Europe's defence industry, where companies balance collaboration, competition, and national interests.





Naval Group's head of strategy, Guillaume Rochard, criticised TKMS for making significant technology transfers to Turkey and South Korea. These transfers have enabled both countries to develop their own submarine-building capabilities and enter the export market.





Turkey: TKMS supplied Turkey with six submarines featuring air-independent propulsion (AIP) systems based on its HDW fuel cell technology. This collaboration led to the development of Turkey's Reis-class submarines, with the first boat entering service in August 2024. Turkey has now begun constructing its first fully indigenous submarine, leveraging expertise gained from the partnership.





South Korea: TKMS provided the design and key components for South Korea's Class 214 submarines. South Korea has since developed its own submarine-building prowess and exports its KSS-III submarines, which owe part of their technological lineage to the TKMS collaboration.





The rise of Turkey and South Korea as submarine exporters challenges Europe's traditional dominance in the market. This shift could lead to European vendors facing increased competition, particularly in regions like Southeast Asia and the Middle East.





Response From TKMS: ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems denied careless sharing of submarine technology, stating that it sets the benchmark for responsible technology transfer and complies with export control regulations.





The disagreement between Naval Group and TKMS reflects divergent philosophies within Europe's defence industry. While Naval Group prioritizes retaining technological sovereignty and limiting transfers, TKMS emphasizes compliance with export regulations while expanding its global presence. This divergence could hinder a unified European response to rising global competitors in the submarine market.





