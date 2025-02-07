



The Indian Army is actively modernising its aviation capabilities with a focus on enhancing its helicopter fleet for surveillance and reconnaissance operations. 250 reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters will replace the ageing fleet and increase operational capabilities.





Modernisation Efforts





Helicopter Procurement: The Army plans to induct approximately 250 helicopters to improve surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. This includes the procurement of indigenous Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak helicopters. The Army Modernization Strategy has five focal areas: future vertical lift (FVL), long-range precision fires (LRPF), network, next-generation combat vehicle, and Soldier lethality.





Five Pillars of Transformation: The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has outlined five pillars for the transformation of the army as a future-ready combat force, encompassing technology absorption, structural changes, human resource development, and increased cohesion between the three services.





Technology Infusion: The Indian Army is advancing its modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts through enhanced capabilities across weapons, systems, and logistics, adaptable for high-altitude and diverse terrain operations.





Leasing Options: To address immediate requirements, the Army is considering leasing helicopters and has already released a Request for Information (RoI) to potential suppliers.





Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) DHRUV: The Army Aviation Corps currently operates modern DHRUV MK-III and Weapon System Integrated (WSI) helicopters. The DHRUV-WSI is being integrated with Helina missiles to augment its capabilities.





Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) PRACHAND: The Army has inaugurated its first Light Combat Helicopter Squadron in Assam.





Apache Helicopters: The Army is set to receive six Boeing-made Apache combat choppers, with pilot and technician training already completed.





Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): The Army is also enhancing its UAV capabilities, including acquiring Heron mk2 UAVs and upgrading the existing Heron fleet. The deal for 31 MQ-9B Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with the US is expected to be concluded soon, with deliveries expected to commence from February 2027.





Indigenous Production: The "Made in India" initiative has led to the indigenous production of advanced light helicopters (ALH). The strategic emphasis on indigenous production enhances self-reliance and allows cost savings that can be reinvested in research and development.





Financial Support: The government is providing the necessary financial support and facilitating technical advancements through research and development efforts.





S-400 Air Defence System: The acquisition of the S-400 Triumf from Russia strengthens air defence capabilities.





Rafale Jets: The induction of Rafale fighter jets from France has enhanced India's air superiority.





Processes: The Army is streamlining systems and processes for greater efficiency by de-layering structures, digitizing operations, and embracing automated solutions. The Army plans to create a tailor-made organization to function as an "adversarial force" to ensure realistic wargaming and training.





The innovation potential of the Army Design Bureau will be upscaled, and separate cells of the bureau are being established at command headquarters.





The Army is reorienting from a movement-centric force to an attrition-centric strategy anchored on the idea that stand-off LRPF can eliminate an enemy force.





The Army is also standardising Artillery Regiments with 155mm guns.





New ISR, Special Operations, and Aviation Assault Brigades, along with specialized drone teams, are in development for greater operational agility.





The top Army brass also resolved to undertake organisational and procedural transformation in the 1.2 million force to ensure induction and absorption of niche technology towards futuristic capability development with a focus on 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance). To further bolster the initiative, the option of creating a separate fund head will be explored.







