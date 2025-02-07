



India and the U.S. have agreed to draft a comprehensive framework on defence cooperation aimed at structuring bilateral collaboration for the period of 2025-2035. This agreement followed a telephonic conversation between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his U.S. counterpart, Pete Hegseth. The discussion occurred ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Washington on February 13 for a summit meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.





Both leaders outlined an agenda to enhance operational cooperation, defence technology collaboration, and military interoperability, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. They also agreed to work together on technology cooperation, the integration of defence industrial supply chains, enhanced interoperability, logistics and information sharing, and joint military exercises.





Singh and Hegseth agreed to develop a comprehensive framework for India-U.S. defence cooperation for 2025-2035.





Both ministers acknowledged the expansion of the bilateral defence partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties. Hegseth also reaffirmed both countries' shared commitment to the "US-India Major Defence Partnership".





Enhanced support will be given to growing defence innovation collaboration between governments, start-ups, businesses, and academic institutions.





The U.S. is pushing for India to ink more defence deals, and since 2007, the U.S. has secured deals worth over $25 billion. India recently signed a $3.3 billion contract for MQ-9B Predator drones and a $520 million contract to set up an MRO facility.





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is negotiating a deal with GE Aerospace for the joint production of F414 engines in India.





US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap Both sides have made progress under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, including ongoing collaboration to advance priority co-production arrangements for jet engines, munitions, and ground mobility systems.





Agencies







