



A recent US watchdog Government Accountability Office (GAO) report highlights the rising sustainment costs and declining usage of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, a key component of US military strategy. The report indicates that the program's lifetime sustainment costs have increased by 44% from $1.1 trillion in 2018 to $1.58 trillion in 2023. This increase is attributed to factors such as the extension of the aircraft's service life to 2088 and rising inflation.





Key findings from the GAO report:





Technology is always changing—even when it comes to the most advanced weapon systems. Across the US military there are about 630 F-35s—with plans to buy about 1,800 more. The Air Force, Marines, and Navy each have their own versions of the F-35.





The projected costs to sustain the F-35 fleet have risen significantly, reaching $1.58 trillion in 2023. This is a 44% increase from the $1.1 trillion estimated in 2018.





The Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps are projecting fewer annual flight hours for the F-35 than initially planned, in part due to reliability issues. To cut costs, flight hours have been reduced by 21%.





The US Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps have increased their affordability targets, with the Air Force now estimating $6.8 million annually to operate and sustain each aircraft, which is well above the original $4.1 million target. The Air Force had increased the amount of money it can afford to spend per F-35 aircraft to $6.8 million per year as of June 2023.





Despite the DOD's efforts to reduce costs, these initiatives are not expected to significantly alter the estimated costs of operating the aircraft.





The F-35 program is estimated to cost the US over $2 trillion to buy, operate, and sustain over its lifetime. This includes approximately $442 billion in acquisition costs and $1.58 trillion in sustainment costs.





The GAO report also notes that the F-35 fleet's overall availability has declined over the past five years, and none of the aircraft variants are meeting their availability goals. The DOD has implemented some of GAO's recommendations to improve the F-35 program, but many remain unimplemented.





What Specific Reliability Issues Are Causing The Reduction In Flight Hours For The F-35



The reduction in flight hours for the F-35 is attributed to several reliability and maintenance challenges:





The F-35 fleet has struggled with reliability, maintenance issues, and delays in deliveries. The aircraft requires long repair times due to the failure rate of critical parts. Lower-than-desired aircraft performance is largely due to spare parts shortages and limited part repair capabilities. F-35 aircraft were unable to fly about 30% of the time due to spare parts shortages.





The US Department of Defence (DOD) faces substantial supply chain challenges that are lowering F-35 aircraft performance.





A significant shortage of fully functional F135 engines, particularly for the Air Force F-35A version, has contributed to lower aircraft availability.





Issues such as canopy and egress system problems have contributed to stagnant or slightly declining availability. The main drivers of critical failures include troubleshooting (including software stability), attaching hardware, wires/tubes/ducts/ fibre optics, throttle grip, aircraft memory device, low observability repair, standby flight display, and refuelling door.





The F-35 fleet isn’t meeting the reliability and maintainability standards set in the Operational Requirements Document.





Delays with the Delays in Tech Refresh 3 (TR-3) upgrade, which provides improved processing power and new capabilities, have also affected the program. The DOD has refused to accept deliveries of the first F-35s that were supposed to feature the TR-3 upgrade.





The F-35 Joint Program Office reported a reduction of almost 82,000 flight hours per year (a 21% reduction) in the 2023 Annual Cost Estimate.



