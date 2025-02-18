



ISRO is utilizing a modified strap-on booster from its medium-lift rocket as a standalone vehicle to conduct suborbital flight tests of the parachute system intended for the Gaganyaan program.





Key Features of the SOLVE Rocket

Purpose: To test the parachute systems during various descent phases of the Gaganyaan Crew Module.

Design: The SOLVE rocket utilizes the PSOM XL motor, originally a strap-on booster for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

Testing Goals: Validate the performance and safety of the parachute hardware before human spaceflight missions.





The Gaganyaan mission aims to safely transport astronauts to space and bring them back.





Parachute System: A critical component of this mission is the parachute system, which ensures a safe water landing after re-entry into Earth's atmosphere. The system includes drogue parachutes to reduce speed to subsonic levels, and main parachutes for the final descent.





Drogue Parachutes: ISRO successfully conducted integrated tests for drogue parachute deployment in August 2023 at the DRDO's Rail Track Rocket Sled Facility. These parachutes are essential for decelerating the capsule and triggering the deployment of the main parachutes. The drogue parachutes are packed within pyro-based mortars, ejecting the parachutes upon command. These conical ribbon-type parachutes have a diameter of 5.8 meters and use a single-stage reefing mechanism to minimize canopy area and opening shock.





Main Parachutes: The Gaganyaan’s main parachutes have been under close-loop testing since November 2022. During testing, a 5-ton mass equivalent of the Gaganyaan capsule was dropped from an altitude of 2.5 kilometers. The main parachutes initially deployed in a reefed configuration to lessen the load, similar to SpaceX's Crew Dragon. ISRO intends to conduct five integrated tests to qualify these parachutes for crewed flights.





Launch Escape System: The Gaganyaan spacecraft is equipped with a launch escape system to quickly separate the capsule from the launch vehicle in case of an anomaly. The system is mounted atop the capsule and uses solid rocket boosters to propel the capsule to safety.





Deployment Sequence: The parachute deployment sequence involves several stages, starting with apex cover separation parachutes, followed by drogue parachutes, and concluding with main parachutes that ensure a safe landing.





Testing of Launch Escape System: The first integrated test of the Gaganyaan's launch escape system was conducted in July 2018, demonstrating its ability to operate from the ground. The crew module reached an altitude of 2.5 kilometers and experienced acceleration up to 10Gs before descending safely to the Bay of Bengal.





A subsequent test was scheduled for October 2023 to test the launch escape system during supersonic speeds. This test achieved most objectives, but rough seas caused the crew module to assume an unexpected orientation during recovery. ISRO plans to implement an "uprighting system" to prevent the Gaganyaan from toppling over in rough sea conditions. A second in-flight abort test, scheduled for May 2024, will assess the launch escape system's performance at twice the speed of sound.





ISRO successfully completed a static test of a human-rated solid rocket booster (HS200) for the Gaganyaan Program on May 13, 2022. The HS200 booster, loaded with 203 tons of solid propellant, was tested for 135 seconds.





