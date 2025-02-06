



Aero India 2025, one of Asia’s largest aerospace and defence exhibitions, will occur from February 10–14 in Bengaluru at the Yelahanka Air Force Station. The event is organized by the Ministry of Defence and will host global defence and aviation experts, industry leaders, and aviation enthusiasts.





Aero India 2025 will include displays of aviation technology and aerial performances. Attendees can expect to see fighter jets, helicopters, and drones in action, as well as technology exhibits from over 15 countries, showcasing military and civil aviation sectors. Workshops and seminars, led by experts, will cover aviation, defence technology, and global security. The event also provides networking opportunities for collaboration and business development.





Over 111 foreign exhibitors from more than 15 countries are confirmed to participate, including major defence manufacturers from France (Dassault, Safran, and Thales), the US (Boeing, Lockheed Martin, RTX), Germany, Israel, and the UK (Eaton). Thales will showcase its air, land, naval defence, space, cyber, and digital technologies, including the RBE2 AESA radar, Spectra electronic warfare suite, and TALIOS. Lockheed Martin will present its ‘Vast’ experience system, C-130J Super Hercules tactical airlifter, F-21 fighter aircraft, and MH-60R "Romeo" multi-mission helicopter.





Tickets are available for both business and general visitors. The first three days, February 10–12, will be for business, and the last two days, February 13–14, will be open to the public.





Ticket Prices:





Business Pass: ₹5,000 for Indian nationals, $50 for foreign nationals.

ADVA Pass: ₹1,000 for Indian nationals, $50 for foreign nationals.

General Visitor Pass: ₹2,500 for Indian nationals, $50 for foreign nationals.





To Register:





1. Visit the official Aero India website at aeroindia.gov.in.

2. Select the “Visitor Registration” section.

3. Choose a pass category and complete the registration form.

4. Pay the registration fee and submit the form.





