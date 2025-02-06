Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed security agencies to intensify counter-terrorism operations with the goal of achieving "zero infiltration" in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi to address the security situation in the region.





He also said that the ecosystem of terrorism in the Union Territory has been weakened due to sustained and coordinated efforts by the government.





During the meeting, Shah directed all security agencies to take more stringent action against infiltration and acts of terror. He also urged prompt action against terror funding linked to the narcotics trade, as narco-networks support infiltrators and terrorists.





Shah highlighted the importance of uprooting the existence of terrorists.





According to official data, terrorist incidents in J&K have declined by 70%. Between 2004-13, 2,056 civilians were killed, compared to 390 in the last decade. Since August 2019, stone-pelting incidents have dropped by 90%, and there have been only 32 calls for strikes. However, districts like Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Jammu, and Rajouri have seen increased terror activity in recent years, with over three dozen incidents recorded since 2021.





The meeting, which included top Army and J&K Police officials, focused on strengthening counter-terrorism operations and further securing the Line of Control (LoC). Shah also reviewed security audits done by security forces along border areas and directed agencies to make new appointments in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for timely implementation of new criminal laws.





ET News







