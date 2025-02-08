



The Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors Meet will be inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 11 at 4 PM in Palace Grounds, Bangalore. The event is scheduled from February 12–14, 2025, with the inaugural event taking place on February 11, 2025.





Several other notable figures are expected to participate, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, and Union Minister of Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy.





The state anticipates investments of around ₹10 lakh crore across various key sectors.





The event will feature the first-ever Invest Karnataka Awards, which will recognize 14 industries that have contributed to the state's industrial growth. These awards will include special categories for advancements in aerospace and defence, the auto sector and electrical vehicles, biotech and life sciences, and awards for the Highest One-Time Investment and Pioneers in Global R&D.





There will be SME Awards presented to over 35 outstanding enterprises, with special recognition for district-level excellence, women entrepreneurs, and sectoral achievements.





Over 60 companies and start-ups will showcase disruptive technologies in manufacturing, mobility, and clean energy, including advancements in autonomous systems, carbon nanotubes, UAVs, and advanced robotics.





The summit will host leaders from diverse fields such as Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Shashi Tharoor, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Martin Lundstedt, George Papandreou, Ann Dunkin, Oday Abbosh, and filmmaker Kiran Rao.





The event includes collaborations with 18 countries and nine dedicated country pavilions, fostering technology and innovation exchange on a global scale.





PTI







