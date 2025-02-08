



CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have collaborated to construct an advanced Trisonic Wind Tunnel facility. The project has received in-principle approval and aims to revolutionise aerodynamic testing in India.





The collaboration aims to establish India as a leader in aerodynamic testing and research. The facility will reduce India’s reliance on foreign wind tunnel facilities, saving costs and time, and enhancing national security by keeping sensitive projects in-country.





The proposed Continuous Trisonic Wind Tunnel (CTWT) is expected to be one of the world’s most advanced facilities of its kind. It will have a test section measuring 2.5 meters wide by 2.5 meters high, capable of achieving Mach numbers from 0.1 to 1.8, allowing for continuous operation.





A blowdown tunnel will be constructed adjacent to the continuous tunnel, with a test section of 1.75 meters wide by 1.75 meters high, designed to operate at higher speeds with Mach numbers ranging from 1.6 to 4. This tunnel will simulate transient flight conditions, offering insights into high-speed aerodynamics.





The project is slated to span six years, with a completion target of 2031. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) is expected to be finalized by July 2025.





National Trisonic Aerodynamic Facilities (NTAF) division of CSIR-NAL has been serving as a research and development centre in high-speed aerodynamics for the last five decades. Every Indian aerospace vehicle has been tested in CSIR-NAL’s 1.2m x 1.2m trisonic wind tunnel. The 1.2m trisonic wind tunnel has completed 50 years of service.





NTAF has major test capabilities including force and moment measurements, unsteady and steady pressure measurements, hinge moment measurements, air-intake tests, and more.





CSIR-NAL has supported ISRO’s programs, including wind tunnel testing of flight vehicle models, structural analysis, and flight dynamics. The Acoustic Test Facility (ATF) commissioned at CSIR-NAL for ISRO in 1986 has conducted acoustic tests on all of ISRO’s launch vehicle stages and satellites.





