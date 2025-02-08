



Suspected terrorists on Saturday opened fire on Indian Army troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keri sector of Rajouri district.





Sources within the Army said the incident took place in Baratgala in the Keri sector along Line of Control (LoC) of Rajouri district today afternoon and is believed to have been done by suspected terrorists from across the border.





They said that a patrolling party of the Indian Army was fired upon by suspected terrorists from across the border at around 2 PM this afternoon near Baratgala in the Keri sector of Rajouri. “No loss of life or injury has been reported so far in the incident while searches are underway in the area,” they added.





Agencies







