



ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has made significant strides in space exploration, but it currently faces several constraints in launching heavy payloads and conducting scientific missions. Despite having multiple launch vehicles, the organization is limited by technological, economic, and operational challenges.





Current Launch Vehicle Capabilities: ISRO operates four primary launch vehicles:





Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3)





These vehicles can deploy satellites weighing up to approximately 4 tonnes into geosynchronous orbit. For heavier payloads, ISRO often relies on foreign options like SpaceX's Falcon 9 or Europe’s Ariane V, as its current capabilities are insufficient for such missions.





Limitations In Heavy Payload Launches: Insufficient Payload Capacity





The LVM-3, classified as a heavy-lift rocket, can only carry about 4,000 kg to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO). This is significantly lower than comparable international rockets; for instance, China's Long March 5 can handle more than three times that weight. Consequently, missions like Chandrayaan 4 would require multiple launches to deploy all necessary components.





Technological Constraints





ISRO's limitations stem from a lack of advanced engine technology, particularly semi-cryogenic engines that are crucial for developing a more powerful heavy-lift vehicle. The organization is currently working on upgrading the LVM-3 with such engines to boost its capacity to 6 tonnes and is also developing a new vehicle known as the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), which aims to lift 10 tonnes to GTO. However, this project is still in the proposal stage and requires substantial funding and technological advancements.





Demand-Supply Mismatch





ISRO's shift from a supply-driven model to a demand-driven approach has revealed an oversupply of launch vehicles relative to actual market demand. This has complicated the justification for investing in new heavy-lift capabilities since there is currently insufficient domestic demand for such services.





Economic Considerations





Developing new heavy-lift vehicles entails high costs and long development timelines—often exceeding ten years. Given these economic constraints and the current lack of demand for heavy payload launches, ISRO finds it more cost-effective to contract foreign providers rather than invest heavily in its own capabilities.





Conclusion





While ISRO has established a robust framework for satellite deployment through its various launch vehicles, significant limitations in payload capacity, technological advancements, market demand, and economic viability hinder its ability to launch heavier payloads and conduct ambitious scientific missions effectively. Future projects like the NGLV could potentially address these gaps, but they are still in early development stages and face numerous challenges ahead.





