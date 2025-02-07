



The DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) is expanding its research scope in cutting-edge military technology areas, with a focus on self-reliance in defence and equipping the armed forces with state-of-the-art systems.





DRDO is the R&D wing of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, formed in 1958 from the amalgamation of Technical Development Establishments (TDEs) of the Indian Army, the Directorate of Technical Development & Production (DTDP), and the Defence Science Organisation (DSO).





It has grown to include a network of laboratories focusing on various disciplines.





DRDO's vision is to empower India with indigenous defence technologies and systems.





Its mission includes designing, developing, and leading to the production of state-of-the-art sensors, weapon systems, platforms, and equipment for Defence Services.





DRDO is focusing on new and emerging technology applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics.





DRDO is working in multiple cutting-edge military technology areas, including aeronautics, armaments, combat vehicles, electronics, instrumentation, engineering systems, missiles, materials, naval systems, advanced computing, simulation, cyber, hypersonic technologies, quantum computing and communication, artificial intelligence, and life sciences.





Specific Technological Developments And Projects





Artificial Intelligence (AI): DRDO has three dedicated laboratories, including the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) and DRDO Young Scientist Laboratory (DYSL)-AI, for application-oriented research in AI.





Combat Vehicles: Developing advanced systems and technologies for armoured fighting vehicles. A light tank named Zorawar is being developed with M/S Larsen & Toubro.





Missiles and Strategic Systems: Specialises in missile technology, including ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and tactical missile systems.





Other Key Areas: DRDO is also involved in developing advanced surveillance platforms, next-generation combat aircraft, air defence and ballistic missile defence capabilities, and autonomous unmanned systems.





Initiatives And Future Plans





DRDO conducted a competition for Start-Ups and received enthusiastic responses, the program was called Dare to Dream.





DRDO is working to meet the country's expanding requirements, especially under the Make in India program. DRDO also anticipates that exports will become an important role, with interest from some countries in BRAHMOS missiles.





Encouraging collaboration between academic institutes, R&D organisations, and industry to advance futuristic technologies. DRDO is also working with start-ups to develop cutting-edge technology.





Investments in deep tech projects will be executed through DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF).





Future plans include the induction of TEJAS MK-1A, Arjun MK-1A, and QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile), as well as user trials of ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System).





Agencies







