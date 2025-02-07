



Aero India 2025, Asia’s largest air show, will occur at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, from February 10–14, 2025. The first three days will be reserved for business, and the remaining two will be open to the public. The theme for the air show is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities".





HAL's participation Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will showcase its indigenous products and technologies at the India Pavilion, centred on the theme 'Innovate. Collaborate. Lead'. The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and the CATS Warrior will be the main attractions.





The major attractions at its indoor pavilion (HALL-E) will be the LUH, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40 Simulator, scaled models of TEJAS MK-1A fighter, TEJAS MK-1 Trainer, Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT)-36, HTT-40, LCH PRACHAND and DHRUV MK-IV. The scaled models of Hindustan 228 and its amphibian variant will also be displayed.

The outdoor display adjacent to HAL stall will feature the TEJAS MK-1A and HJT-36. HTT-40, TEJAS MK-1 Trainer, Hindustan 228, Do-228 and LUH will be on static display.

The flying display will witness a unique TEJAS MK-1A formation, HJT-36, HTT-40 and LUH.





A detailed scale model of the TEJAS MK-2 will be displayed, revealing enhancements and armament configurations. The TEJAS MK-2, designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and manufactured by HAL, will feature 11 hardpoints. The rollout of the TEJAS MK-2 is expected by the end of November 2025.





The aerial displays are expected to be a major attraction, with displays in the morning and afternoon. The fifth-generation Russian Su-57 stealth fighter (Felon) is expected to perform its aerial display for the first time in India. The Indian Air Force (IAF) Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will also perform.





Other Aircraft The indigenous flying display will include the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1A, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40). There may also be displays from the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale jets.





In addition to aerial displays, Aero India 2025 will feature static displays and technology demonstrations. Lockheed Martin will showcase the Vast TM Experience System, C-130 Super Hercules Tactical aircraft, F-21 fighter aircraft, MH-60 “Romeo” Seahawk helicopter, Javelin anti-tank weapon system, and S-92 Multi-role helicopter.





