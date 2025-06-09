



One month after the launch of Operation Sindoor, India is undertaking a significant restocking of its advanced weaponry following a high-intensity four-day military campaign against Pakistan.





The operation, which began in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians on April 22, saw the Indian Air Force (IAF) deploy a formidable arsenal, including 19 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, 19 French SCALP subsonic cruise missiles, and Crystal Maze precision-guided munitions.





Operational Achievements





Between May 7 and May 10, Indian forces executed precision strikes on at least 11 Pakistani airbases and multiple military installations, using Rafale and Su-30MKI fighters, S-400 air defence systems, and advanced missiles.





These strikes resulted in the confirmed downing of four Pakistani fighter jets and two large aircraft, notably a C-130J transport and a Saab 2000 Erieye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft. The destruction extended to key Pakistani radars, surveillance equipment, and at least four radar sites, severely degrading Pakistan's air defence network.





Indian drones also struck targets deep within Pakistani territory, including strategic sites such as the National Defence Complex in Attock and major cantonments in Punjab and Sindh provinces, demonstrating the reach and accuracy of India's drone and missile capabilities. Additionally, Indian strikes reportedly wiped out the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan using Crystal Maze missiles.





According to people familiar with the matter - and based on action taken reports and damage assessments undertaken by the three services - there is digital evidence to conclude that the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters, surface-to-air missile batteries, and S-400 air defence system downed four Pakistani Chinese-made fighter jets and two large aircraft (possibly one C-130J and one SAAB 2000 airborne early warning system) during Operation Sindoor, reported the Hindustan Times.





Reports indicate that India’s Rafale fighters, S-400 missile systems, and M777 howitzers acquitted themselves well during the four-day conflict, with the Russian air defence system taking down three enemy aircraft.





Pakistani Response And Losses





Pakistan responded with its own air and missile strikes, employing Chinese-origin JF-17 fighters and CM-400 anti-ship missiles. However, Indian air defences, including the S-400 system, effectively neutralised several incoming threats. Pakistan also used Turkish YIHA loitering munitions, but these were largely jammed or missed their intended targets. The scale of Pakistani losses—six fighter jets, two high-value surveillance aircraft, and the destruction of several drones and missile systems—prompted Islamabad to seek a ceasefire within four days.





Pakistan’s Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, which was mounted in response to Operation Sindoor, “folded in eight hours” on May 10, belying Islamabad’s ambitious target of bringing India to its knees in 48 hours, said Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in an interaction with the media





Strategic And Diplomatic Fallout





In the aftermath, Pakistan has accelerated the induction of 30 Chinese J-35 stealth jets, aiming for operational deployment by August 2025, as a counter to India's technological edge. Meanwhile, concerns have emerged in India regarding the performance of the Rafale fleet during the conflict, prompting discussions about a possible high-level visit to France by India's foreign minister to address these issues.





On the diplomatic front, Belarus has publicly praised the professionalism of the Pakistani Air Force and signalled intentions to deepen military cooperation, as expressed during a high-level visit to Islamabad on June 5.





Restocking And Military Readiness





Recognizing the intensity of the campaign and the depletion of advanced munitions, India's Defence Ministry has authorized all three armed services to rapidly restock critical weapon systems. This includes acquiring additional long-range loitering munitions, air-to-air missiles, and Kamikaze drones, ensuring readiness for any potential escalation or future contingencies.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in India-Pakistan military engagements, showcasing India's advanced strike capabilities and air defence systems.





The swift and extensive damage inflicted on Pakistani military infrastructure forced a rapid ceasefire, but also triggered an arms race dynamic, with both nations now focused on replenishing and upgrading their arsenals. The regional security environment remains tense, with ongoing diplomatic manoeuvring and military modernization on both sides.





