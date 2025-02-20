



The Indian Army is undergoing a significant transformation through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its operational framework, enhancing its capabilities in modern warfare. This shift is driven by the need for improved decision-making, situational awareness, and operational efficiency amid evolving security challenges.





One of the key advancements is the Tactical Command, Control, Communications, and Intelligence (TAC-C3I) system. This AI-driven system utilises machine learning to analyse vast amounts of data from various sources, including satellites and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to provide commanders with real-time insights for better decision-making in dynamic combat scenarios.





Additionally, the Artillery Command and Control System (ACCS) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) optimizes artillery fire through AI analytics, enhancing targeting accuracy and reducing response times during high-intensity engagements.





AI is also revolutionizing surveillance operations. The Indian Army has deployed autonomous surveillance platforms that utilize AI for real-time image processing, significantly improving threat detection capabilities along sensitive borders such as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, swarm drone technology is being developed under the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative, allowing coordinated drone formations to conduct extensive surveillance efficiently.





Beyond combat operations, AI is transforming military logistics. The PRO-HM+ system exemplifies this by predicting maintenance needs for aircraft components, thus ensuring combat readiness and reducing unexpected failures. This predictive capability is crucial for maintaining operational efficiency in a fast-paced military environment.





As cyber threats become more sophisticated, AI plays a critical role in enhancing cybersecurity measures within the military. AI tools are employed to detect and counter cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns that pose risks to national security. The Situational Awareness Module for the Army (SAMA) integrates data from various sources to provide commanders with a comprehensive view of battlefield conditions, further aiding strategic planning and decision-making.





While the integration of AI presents numerous advantages, it also poses challenges such as data security, algorithmic bias, and ethical concerns. Ensuring that AI systems are reliable and unbiased is essential for their effective deployment in military operations. Moreover, maintaining human oversight remains critical to complementing AI's capabilities with seasoned judgment.





In a nutshell, the Indian Army's integration of AI represents a paradigm shift in its operational strategy. By leveraging advanced technologies across various domains—command and control, surveillance, logistics, and cybersecurity—the Indian military is positioning itself to address contemporary challenges effectively while enhancing its overall operational readiness.





Agencies







