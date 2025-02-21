



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised the critical role of the G20 in harmonising diverse viewpoints to advance the global agenda during his address at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg on February 21, 2025. He highlighted that the G20 serves as a vital expression of the world's increasing multipolarity, which captures a wide range of interests, cultures, and perspectives.





Jaishankar pointed out that the current global geopolitical landscape is fraught with challenges, including the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing conflicts, financial pressures, food security issues, and climate change. He noted that these factors have contributed to a difficult geopolitical situation characterised by rising polarisation and stress within international relations.





He called for greater plurilateralism to address global deficits and insisted that the global agenda should not be dominated by the interests of a few nations. Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to international law and multilateral cooperation, stressing that diplomacy should focus on finding common ground to prevent conflicts from escalating. He also underscored the importance of respecting institutions like the UN Charter to navigate these complex challenges effectively.





In his remarks, he addressed various issues including maritime security, the situation in the Middle East, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, advocating for dialogue and peaceful resolutions. Jaishankar concluded by urging G20 nations to reflect on past lessons to foster a more stable and collaborative global environment.





PTI







