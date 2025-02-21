



The Indian government is currently verifying the details of Indian nationals deported from the United States to Panama. This follows the deportation of 299 migrants, including Indians, as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), arrangements for the return of these individuals will be made once verification is complete.





Indians are being deported from the US as part of the Donald Trump administration's crackdown and decision to deport illegal immigrants.

"The flights that arrived in India on February 15 and 16, we had shared our concerns with the US government that the people coming be brought back in a humane manner and their religious sensitivities be kept in mind. As per our understanding, on the flights that came on 15th and 16th in Amritsar, women and children were not subjected to any kind of shackling," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly briefing.





The deportees arrived in Panama over several flights last week and are reportedly being housed safely at a hotel with essential facilities. The Indian Embassy in Panama has confirmed that they have obtained consular access to these individuals and are working closely with local authorities to ensure their well-being.





The Indians are being deported from the US as part of the Donald Trump administration's crackdown and decision to deport illegal immigrants. They have been brought back on a C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the US Air Force so far.





The MEA emphasised that women and children among the deportees were not shackled during their flights, countering earlier reports that depicted a more severe treatment during their deportation from the US. The Indian government is also in communication with the US regarding the humane treatment of all deportees, as concerns have been raised about their treatment during transit.





Meanwhile, Mr Jaiswal also briefed reporters on the deportation of a group of Indians to Panama from the US. The group is part of a larger group of 299 migrants sent to the region.

"We have seen some reports of deportation flights to Panama and Costa Rica. It is our understanding that these have been undertaken as per a bridge arrangement between the US and the respective governments. Both Costa Rica and Panama have agreed to serve as transit countries for the deportees while the US bears all the cost of the operations. We have some Indian nationals, I understand, and our mission in Panama and Costa Rica is in touch with local authorities," he said.

In the case of Panama, the Union government is verifying details like whether those deported to the region comprise Indians or not, the spokesperson said. "Once that verification details are complete, then arrangements will be made for the return of these Indian nationals back home," he said.





As part of this arrangement, both Panama and Costa Rica have agreed to serve as transit countries for deportees, with the US covering operational costs. The process of verifying the nationality of these migrants is ongoing, and it may take some time before they can be repatriated to India.





PTI







