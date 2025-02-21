



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently emphasised the critical role of the G20 in navigating the complexities of a multipolar world during a session in Johannesburg, South Africa.





Speaking at the G-20 session titled "Discussion on the Global Geopolitical Situation," he highlighted the necessity of finding "common ground" to safeguard the institution amidst rising global polarisation and tensions.





Jaishankar articulated that the G20 represents a significant expression of the world's growing multipolarity, capturing diverse interests, cultures, and outlooks. He noted that its ability to harmonize viewpoints is essential for advancing a cohesive global agenda.





However, he acknowledged that recent years have seen increased polarisation, which has stressed the institution and distorted priorities. He stated, "What we could do was to somehow find enough common ground to safeguard this institution. Today, the imperative is to go beyond that".





Addressing various global challenges, Jaishankar pointed to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, financial pressures, food security issues, and climate change as significant factors complicating the geopolitical landscape.





He also raised concerns about concentrated supply chains and the weaponisation of trade and finance. Looking forward, he mentioned that advancements in technology such as artificial intelligence and green hydrogen have clear geopolitical implications that need careful consideration.





In conclusion, Jaishankar reiterated that diplomacy's purpose is to create collaboration based on common interests while respecting international law and the UN Charter. He cautioned against allowing differences to escalate into disputes or conflicts, underscoring the lessons learned from recent global experiences.





