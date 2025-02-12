



Godrej & Boyce's aerospace unit has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) to develop Flight Control Actuators for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





This collaboration builds upon Godrej's 20-year partnership with ADA in developing components for flight-critical DDV-based servo actuators.





Godrej will be responsible for precision manufacturing, sourcing aerospace-grade raw materials, assembling, and testing under the pact.





In related news, Godrej Aerospace also entered into a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to collaborate on research and development projects in the aerospace and defense sector.





The three-year MoU aims to leverage the expertise and resources of both organizations to develop innovative technologies and solutions for the growing requirements of the A&D sector, advancing indigenous manufacturing.





