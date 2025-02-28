



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has recently signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army to supply modular steel bridges in Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative aims to strengthen infrastructure in the region by providing quick and reliable connectivity.





GRSE has a long-standing reputation for designing and manufacturing modular steel bridges, which are known for their robust construction, high durability, and versatility. These bridges are ideal for both permanent and emergency applications, particularly in remote and inaccessible areas.





GRSE's modular steel bridges are designed to handle various load capacities and conform to both Indian and international standards, such as IRC and AASHTO.





The company has already delivered over 5,800 modular bridges across India, with 44 of these bridges supplied to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for installation nationwide. The collaboration between GRSE and the Indian Army underscores the commitment to enhancing infrastructure development in strategic regions like Arunachal Pradesh, aligning with the national goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.





In addition to this MoU, GRSE has been actively involved in other significant projects, including a joint venture with BRO to produce cost-effective double-lane modular bridges.





These bridges have been successfully deployed in critical forward locations, showcasing GRSE's capability in delivering high-quality infrastructure solutions efficiently and effectively. The company's efforts in modular bridge technology are expected to play a crucial role in supporting joint war-fighting capabilities and enhancing socio-economic development in remote areas.





