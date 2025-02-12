HAMMER Weapon integrated with Indian Air Force's TEJAS fighter jet





Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Safran Electronics & Defence (France) have partnered to manufacture the HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) smart precision-guided air-to-ground weapon in India. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Aero India 2025 by K V Suresh Kumar, Director (Marketing) of BEL, and Alexandre Ziegler, Executive Vice President of Safran Electronics & Defence.





The joint venture aims to manufacture, customise, sell, and maintain HAMMER weapons in India. The collaboration supports the Indian government's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative by reducing import dependence and enhancing domestic defence production.





The partnership will facilitate technology transfer and create opportunities for Indian industries, including SMEs. Safran will implement a knowledge transfer program, with BEL leading final assembly, testing, and quality assurance.





BEL and Safran plan to establish a Centre of Excellence to enhance India's defence capabilities. This centre will focus on joint industrial activities such as manufacturing, engineering, and maintenance services for the Indian armed forces, including repairs and overhauls of optronics and navigation equipment.





HAMMER is a combat-proven weapon system known for its accuracy and modular design, making it adaptable for various platforms, including the Rafale and TEJAS fighters. Its modularity allows for various configurations, such as different warheads, fuses, and seekers.





The Hammer missile is being integrated with the TEJAS fighter. The Indian Air Force (IAF) ordered Hammer missiles from Safran in 2020, and they are reportedly being integrated into the upgraded TEJAS.

Phase 1 of Hammer missile integration with the TEJAS has been completed. The TEJAS is also set to integrate American JDAM and ASRAAM A-A missiles.

The Hammer is an air-to-ground munition with a range of 70 km and a CEP (circular error probable) of fewer than 10 meters. The Tejas is also being equipped with Derby Beyond Visual Range (BVR), R-73, and Python-5 air-to-air missiles.



The collaboration aims to position India as a global hub for smart munitions production.





Statements According to Manoj Jain, CMD of BEL, the joint venture will strengthen India's defence manufacturing capabilities and promote self-reliance in advanced weapon systems. Franck Saudo, CEO of Safran Electronics & Defence, stated that this partnership supports the "Make in India" program and strengthens India's defence capabilities and Safran's industrial presence in India.





