

Deliveries of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Nasik plant are scheduled to begin in March 2025. By 2026, production is expected to be streamlined to supply 16-24 aircraft per year, which will strengthen India's air combat capabilities.

According to Secretary of Defence Production Sanjeev Kumar, the production line, including the supply of General Electric (GE) engines, has been stabilized. The Ministry of Defence is collaborating with its US counterparts to expedite the delivery of these engines and ensure the TEJAS MK-1A program proceeds smoothly. Engine procurement is being addressed, and Kumar has confirmed that the engine supply will be streamlined by 2025-26 through collaboration with their American partner.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has placed an order for 83 MK-1A aircraft, showing a commitment to indigenous fighter jet production. These aircraft are expected to receive the Military Type Certification (MTC), which will formally allow them to enter service. The TEJAS MK-1A, also known as the Alpha, is an upgraded variant with advanced features that made an appearance at Aero India 2024. These features include:



Advanced Sensor Suite For Superior situational Awareness Upgraded Mission & Digital Flight Control System Enhanced Weaponry, including Astra Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Missiles Net-Centric Warfare Capabilities Precision-Guided Weapons For Enhanced Strike Capabilities





Deliveries of the TEJAS MK-1A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) are expected to begin by the end of 2025. Despite delays of about a year, the first 11 aircraft are expected to be ready by then. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to commence deliveries of the TEJAS MK-1A by the end of 2025.





GE will begin supplying F404 engines from March 2025, with 12 engines scheduled for delivery this year. Engine supply setbacks had caused earlier delays, but GE has assured that the production schedule is back on track.





HAL aims to manufacture 11 TEJAS MK-1As by the end of this year. The current order of 83 TEJAS MK-1As is expected to be delivered by 2031-32.





HAL’s production capabilities have been enhanced, and the company is now able to manufacture up to 24 aircraft per year.





A new contract for an additional 97 units is expected to be finalised by the end of 2025.





The TEJAS MK-1A has significant updates from earlier variants, including advanced avionics and weaponry.





HAL is in talks with GE for a technology transfer agreement for F414 engines for the TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The transfer would involve 80% of the technology, with GE sharing detailed designs and critical manufacturing knowledge.





However, the Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh has expressed concerns with the slow pace of Tejas production and the delays in deliveries of TEJAS MK-1A. A government report also reflected these concerns, pointing out issues such as design and development challenges, aero engine availability, and HAL's ability to maintain the required production pace.

